Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $26.60 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

