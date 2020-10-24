Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
Shares of AAWW opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
