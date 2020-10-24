Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.