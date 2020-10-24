Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.78, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,857,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.