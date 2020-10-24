Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

