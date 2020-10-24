Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.14. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.