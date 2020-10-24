Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Support Level

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.