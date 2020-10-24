Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

