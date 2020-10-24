Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.