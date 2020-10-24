Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $27.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.