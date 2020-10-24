AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,438 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $80,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $145.79 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.81.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

