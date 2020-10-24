Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.48 million and $35,976.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.