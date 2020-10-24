Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. The company’s fleet expansion and technology enhancement initiatives are likely to enhance its offerings. However, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. Pricing pressure in the international business is weighing on the company's revenue per day. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt remains a concern. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

