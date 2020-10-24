Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $771.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

