B. Riley Boosts Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

