Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (ETR:BNR) a €69.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12-month high of €57.42 ($67.55). The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.82 and its 200-day moving average is €49.01.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

