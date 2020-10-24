Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

