Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

BNDSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

