Bank of America Lowers Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

