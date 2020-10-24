Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKEAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of East Asia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

