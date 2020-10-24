Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
Bankinter Company Profile
Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.