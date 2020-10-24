Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

