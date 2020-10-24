Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BANR opened at $39.08 on Friday. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

