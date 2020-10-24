Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 18th

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.