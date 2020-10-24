Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Investec raised Barclays to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 111.05 ($1.45) on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.37.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

