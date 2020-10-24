Barclays Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of DG opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.93. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

