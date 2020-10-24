Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.