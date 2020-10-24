Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

