Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.81 ($88.01).

Shares of BAYN opened at €42.43 ($49.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €50.95 and its 200 day moving average is €58.17. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

