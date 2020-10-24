Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 439 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

