Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth $29,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.