Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

