Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

