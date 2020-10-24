Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.16.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $250.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.73.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.