Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

