BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. BEST has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BEST will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 4.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 32.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

