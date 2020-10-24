Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BCYC opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

