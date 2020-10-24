BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BPPPF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. BID has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

