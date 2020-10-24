BidaskClub Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Sell

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $460.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

