BidaskClub Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Strong Sell

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

ATRC opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AtriCure by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

