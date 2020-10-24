BidaskClub Downgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 103,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 52.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

