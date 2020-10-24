BidaskClub Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $688.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.20. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

