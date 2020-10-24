BidaskClub Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 358.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
