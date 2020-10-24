BidaskClub Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 358.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

