BidaskClub Upgrades Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

