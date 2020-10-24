BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

BLFS opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69, a PEG ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,416.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,400 shares of company stock worth $8,709,351. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.