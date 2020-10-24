bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

BMXMF stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $81.40 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

