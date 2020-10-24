BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a PE ratio of -78.49. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $9,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.