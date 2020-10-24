Bismuth Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000639 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

