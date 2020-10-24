Bitcoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,548.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00029048 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $559,000.49 and $27,548.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 148,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

