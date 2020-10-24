BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $10,818,995.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $1,462,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Shares of BJ opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

