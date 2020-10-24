BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKRIY shares. Barclays raised BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

