Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 46.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

