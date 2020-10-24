Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 131.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 456,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 258,628 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 249,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 182.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

