BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on December 9th

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BRGE opened at GBX 474.50 ($6.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 271.14 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a market cap of $379.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37.
About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.