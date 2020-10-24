BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on December 9th

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRGE opened at GBX 474.50 ($6.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 457.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 271.14 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a market cap of $379.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

